‘Heartstopper’ Creator Names Andrew Scott as Next Dream Guest Star for Netflix Series

“He’s such an established queer actor, he would be an incredible addition to the show,” Alice Oseman tells TheWrap

Heartstopper
"Heartstopper" creator Alice Oseman says Andrew Scott would be "an incredible addition to the show" (Netflix, Getty)

After Jonathan Bailey had a brief cameo in “Heartstopper” Season 3, creator Alice Oseman is open to more guest appearances in potential future seasons, with Andrew Scott coming to mind.

“I love Andrew Scott,” Oseman told TheWrap. “I think he’s such an established queer actor … he would be an incredible addition to the show. Maybe he can be another teacher or something like that, I don’t know, but that would be cool.”

Best known for his roles in “Fleabag,” “Ripley” and “Spectre,” Scott recently starred in “All of Us Strangers” as a lonely screenwriter named Adam, who develops an intimate relationship with his mysterious neighbor (Paul Mescal) as he revisits his past memories.

Bailey’s cameo in “Heartstopper” Season 3 came about after the “Bridgerton” star reached out and expressed his interest in joining the Netflix coming-of-age series. Oseman said they “haven’t had any other actors express interest” in a similar guest star role, though preparations on a potential Season 4 are still on hold without the official greenlight from Netflix.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor for "Heartstopper" Season 3 (Netflix)
Read Next
‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces the Next Stage in Nick and Charlie’s Relationship – and Jonathan Bailey

Bailey, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in “Fellow Travelers” opposite Matt Bomer, makes his cameo in “Heartstopper” Season 3, Episode 6 as author Jack Maddox.

In the episode, Nick (Kit Connor) buys tickets for himself and Charlie (Joe Locke) to attend Maddox’s lecture and meet and greet for Charlie’s birthday. While Nick had teased Charlie about having a crush on Maddox, Nick himself gets choked up when speaking to the writer. “He’s really hot,” Nick admits to Charlie after they meet.

With Nick and Charlie openly dating at the start of “Heartstopper” Season 3, the installment opens with Charlie nervous to tell Nick he loves him. After introducing Charlie’s mental health struggles in previous seasons, the new episodes explore Charlie’s eating disorder more in depth, as well as how his mental health impacts his growing relationship with Nick.

Seasons 1-3 of “Heartstopper” are now streaming on Netflix.

heartstopper-season-3
Read Next
'Heartstopper' Season 3 Review: Love and Mental Health Crowd Netflix’s Lovely British Teen Drama

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.