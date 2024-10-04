‘Heartstopper’ Creator Names Andrew Scott as Next Dream Guest Star for Netflix Series

After Jonathan Bailey had a brief cameo in “Heartstopper” Season 3, creator Alice Oseman is open to more guest appearances in potential future seasons, with Andrew Scott coming to mind.

“I love Andrew Scott,” Oseman told TheWrap. “I think he’s such an established queer actor … he would be an incredible addition to the show. Maybe he can be another teacher or something like that, I don’t know, but that would be cool.”

Best known for his roles in “Fleabag,” “Ripley” and “Spectre,” Scott recently starred in “All of Us Strangers” as a lonely screenwriter named Adam, who develops an intimate relationship with his mysterious neighbor (Paul Mescal) as he revisits his past memories.

Bailey’s cameo in “Heartstopper” Season 3 came about after the “Bridgerton” star reached out and expressed his interest in joining the Netflix coming-of-age series. Oseman said they “haven’t had any other actors express interest” in a similar guest star role, though preparations on a potential Season 4 are still on hold without the official greenlight from Netflix.

Bailey, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in “Fellow Travelers” opposite Matt Bomer, makes his cameo in “Heartstopper” Season 3, Episode 6 as author Jack Maddox.

In the episode, Nick (Kit Connor) buys tickets for himself and Charlie (Joe Locke) to attend Maddox’s lecture and meet and greet for Charlie’s birthday. While Nick had teased Charlie about having a crush on Maddox, Nick himself gets choked up when speaking to the writer. “He’s really hot,” Nick admits to Charlie after they meet.

With Nick and Charlie openly dating at the start of “Heartstopper” Season 3, the installment opens with Charlie nervous to tell Nick he loves him. After introducing Charlie’s mental health struggles in previous seasons, the new episodes explore Charlie’s eating disorder more in depth, as well as how his mental health impacts his growing relationship with Nick.

Seasons 1-3 of “Heartstopper” are now streaming on Netflix.