‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces the Next Stage in Nick and Charlie’s Relationship – and Jonathan Bailey

Stop what you’re doing … Netflix just dropped the trailer for “Heartstopper” Season 3.

Ahead of the Oct. 3 premiere, the streamer is offering a first look at the sweet teen drama as Kit Connor and Joe Locke take Nick and Charlie’s romance to new heights. Plus, newcomers Jonathan Bailey and Hayley Atwell!

Set to “Vertigo” by Griff, the trailer features the boys’ complete group of friends — William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood and Leila Khan — as well as Jenny Walser as Charlie’s older sister Tori (but sorry, y’all, no Olivia Colman in sight).

“Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they get closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet,” according to Netflix’s official synopsis.

For Season 3, Andy Newbery serves as director with original webcomic creator Alice Oseman returning as writer. Executive producers include Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Hakan Kousetta and Jamie Laurenson, with Zorana Piggott producing. The series comes from See-Saw Films.

“Heartstopper” Season 3 premieres Oct. 3 on Netflix. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.