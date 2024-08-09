Netflix, Crunchyroll Impacted by Data Leak, With Full Episodes of Anime Titles, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Released

Netflix and Crunchyroll titles leaked on social media Thursday, with full episodes of shows released on TikTok and X including the anticipated “Heartstopper” Season 3 and anime fare like “Arcane” and the Season 3 premiere of “Re:Zero.”

The leak was first reported internationally, as fans spotted clips of unfinished footage on social media, as first reported by sites like IGN and What’s on Netflix. X users lamented the leaks, begging the streamers to release the shows early to counter the avalanche of spoilers.

“One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement exclusively to TheWrap Thursday night. “Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

Representatives for Crunchyroll did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

A similar cyber situation affected the release of the Season 2 finale of the HBO hit “House of the Dragon” ahead of its release last week. HBO blamed the leak on a third-party international distributor when scenes from the first half of the anticipated episode were shared by a TikTok account. The posts spread across X and Reddit as the network worked to shut down the leak and prevent spoilers.

“We are aware that clips from the ‘House of the Dragon’ season finale have surfaced across social media platforms,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement on July 31.. “The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

Along with the scenes from “Heartstopper,” reported by What’s on Netflix, the most recent leak impacted leaked episodes from shows like “Dandadan” (six), “Ranma ½” (four episodes) and “Terminator Zero” (the complete season), according to IGN. 5 Season 2 episodes of the Netflix series “Arcane” were released on social media, along with the Season 3 premiere of Crunchyroll’s “Re: Zero.” The anime film “Mononoke The Movie” also reportedly leaked.