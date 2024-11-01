All the Songs in the Tom Hanks Movie ‘Here’

“Here” is here.
And Robert Zemeckis’ latest technologically innovative drama stars his “Forrest Gump” team of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, this time embodying a couple living in a house. The angle of the shot never changes – it’s inside the living of a stately home, as time unfolds (and sometimes bends) around Hanks and Wright’s characters. It’s sort of like Disney’s Carousel of Progress attraction – we watch as their relationships change, time changes, devices change – all from a fixed vantage point.
And as you can imagine, there’s a ton of music. There are hardly better indicators of where we are than what music is playing in the radio or out of somebody’s personal music player.
There’s also one great Zemeckis Easter egg for the fans – at one point, somebody leaves the television on. What’s playing? The Beatles’ monumental performance on Ed Sullivan’s show. It was the first time that Beatlemania had crashed on the shores of the United States. And it’s really something.
It was also the subject of Zemeckis’ first movie, “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” which followed a group of friends as they try to get into the taping of “The Ed Sullivan Show” where the Beatles are meant to perform. It’s a hoot and very much worth checking out if you haven’t seen it. It’s full of the charm, manic energy and visually dexterity that would come to define Zemeckis’ oeuvre. And it’s right there in his first movie!
Here are all the songs that appear in “Here,” as they are listed in the film’s closing credits:
• CONCERTO FOR CLARINET, PTS.1 AND 2
Written by Artie Shaw
Performed by Artie Shaw & His Orchestra
Courtesy of RCA Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
• ITSY BITSY TEENIE WEENIE YELLOW POLKA-DOT BIKINI
Written by Lee Pockriss and Paul Vance
Performed by Brian Hyland
Courtesy of Geffen Records under license
from Universal Music Enterprises
• STRING QUARTET NO.13 IN D MINOR,
K.173-2. ANDANTINO GRAZIOSO
Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performed by Alan Silvestri
• THREE BLIND MICE (MAIN TITLE)
(from the original short The Three Stooges: They Stooge To Conga)
PD Arrangement by Leigh Harline and Ben Oakland
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.
• FLYING HOME
Written by Lionel Hampton and Benny Goodman
Performed by Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra
Courtesy of The Verve Music Group under license
from Universal Music Enterprises
• ALL MY LOVING
Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney
Performed by The Beatles
Courtesy of Apple Corps. Ltd.
• HOLD ON, I’M COMIN’
Written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter
Performed by Sam & Dave
Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp.
By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing
• MOONLIGHT SERENADE
Written by Glenn Miller and Mitchell Parish
Performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
Courtesy of The Verve Music Group under license
from Universal Music Enterprises
• THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN’
Written by Lee Hazlewood
Performed by Tom Hanks & Robin Wright
• BRAND NEW KEY
Written by Melanie Safka
Performed by Melanie
Courtesy of Buddah Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
• OUR HOUSE
Written by Graham Nash
Performed by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp.
By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing
• WASHINGTON POST
Written by John Phillip Sousa
Performed by The John Phillip Sousa Orchestra
Courtesy of K-Tel
¶• HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU
Traditional
• THEME FROM CHiPs
Composed by John Carl Parker
Music Conducted by Alan Silvestri
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Turner Entertainment Co.
• GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN
Traditional
Performed by Alan Silvestri
• IN FLEW ENZA
Children’s Rhyme
• SLEIGH RIDE
Written by Leroy Anderson
Performed by Alan Silvestri
• CAN YOU TAKE IT?
Written by Fletcher Henderson
Performed by Fletcher Henderson
Courtesy of Hep Records / 43 North Broadway, LLC
By arrangement with The Orchard
• LA COMPARSITA
Written by Gerardo Hernán Matos Rodriguez
Performed by La Charanga Cubana
Courtesy of Dimelo! Records by arrangement with Virgin Music Group
• THEME FROM “A SUMMER PLACE”
Written by Max Steiner
Performed by Percy Faith & His Orchestra
Courtesy of Columbia Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
• LET IT BE ME
Written by Pierre Charles Marcel Napoleon Leroyer,
Gilbert Becaud, Manny Kurtz
Performed by The Everly Brothers
Courtesy of Barnaby Records, Inc.
By arrangement with Ace Music Services LLC
• A STRING OF PEARLS
Written by Jerry Gray
Performed by Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
Courtesy of RCA Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
• SING SING SING
Written by Louis Prima
Performed by Gene Krupa
Courtesy of Hindsight / Michele Records Copyright 1987
• MONSTER MASH
Written by Leonard Capizzi and Bobby Pickett
Performed by Bobby (Boris) Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers
Courtesy of Decca Music Group Limited
under license from Universal Music Enterprises
• STRING QUARTET NO.14 IN C-SHARP MINOR, OP.131:
VL. ADAGIO QUASI UN POCO ANDANTE
Composed by Ludwig van Beethoven
Performed by Alan Silvestri
• THERE IS NO CHRISTMAS LIKE A HOME CHRISTMAS
Written by Mickey J Addy, Carl Sigman
Performed by Perry Como
Courtesy of RCA Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
• CHERRY BOMB
Written by Kim Fowley and Joan Jett
Performed by The Runaways
Courtesy of Island Records under license
from Universal Music Enterprises
• THE GOLD DIGGER’S SONG (WE’RE IN THE MONEY)
Written by Al Dubin, Harry Warren
Performed by Leo Reisman and His Orchestra feat. Fred Astaire
Courtesy of RCA Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
• FUNKYTOWN
Written by Steven Greenberg
Performed by Lipps, Inc.
Courtesy of Island Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises
• FOOLED AROUND AND FELL IN LOVE
Written and Performed by Elvin Bishop
Courtesy of Island Records under license
from Universal Music Enterprises
• AULD LANG SYNE
Traditional
Recorded sound courtesy of the U. S. Marine Band®.
Use of the recorded sound does not constitute or imply endorsement by the
Department of Defense, U. S. Marine Corps, or U. S. Marine Band®
The terms U. S. Marine Band® and “The President’s Own®”
are trademarks of the U. S. Marine Corps, used with permission.
• RING AROUND THE ROSIE
Children’s Rhyme
“Here” is in theaters now.
