All the Songs in the Tom Hanks Movie ‘Here’

“Here” is here.

And Robert Zemeckis’ latest technologically innovative drama stars his “Forrest Gump” team of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, this time embodying a couple living in a house. The angle of the shot never changes – it’s inside the living of a stately home, as time unfolds (and sometimes bends) around Hanks and Wright’s characters. It’s sort of like Disney’s Carousel of Progress attraction – we watch as their relationships change, time changes, devices change – all from a fixed vantage point.

And as you can imagine, there’s a ton of music. There are hardly better indicators of where we are than what music is playing in the radio or out of somebody’s personal music player.

There’s also one great Zemeckis Easter egg for the fans – at one point, somebody leaves the television on. What’s playing? The Beatles’ monumental performance on Ed Sullivan’s show. It was the first time that Beatlemania had crashed on the shores of the United States. And it’s really something.

It was also the subject of Zemeckis’ first movie, “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” which followed a group of friends as they try to get into the taping of “The Ed Sullivan Show” where the Beatles are meant to perform. It’s a hoot and very much worth checking out if you haven’t seen it. It’s full of the charm, manic energy and visually dexterity that would come to define Zemeckis’ oeuvre. And it’s right there in his first movie!

Here are all the songs that appear in “Here,” as they are listed in the film’s closing credits:

• CONCERTO FOR CLARINET, PTS.1 AND 2

Written by Artie Shaw

Performed by Artie Shaw & His Orchestra

Courtesy of RCA Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

• ITSY BITSY TEENIE WEENIE YELLOW POLKA-DOT BIKINI

Written by Lee Pockriss and Paul Vance

Performed by Brian Hyland

Courtesy of Geffen Records under license

from Universal Music Enterprises

• STRING QUARTET NO.13 IN D MINOR,

K.173-2. ANDANTINO GRAZIOSO

Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Performed by Alan Silvestri

• THREE BLIND MICE (MAIN TITLE)

(from the original short The Three Stooges: They Stooge To Conga)

PD Arrangement by Leigh Harline and Ben Oakland

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

• FLYING HOME

Written by Lionel Hampton and Benny Goodman

Performed by Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra

Courtesy of The Verve Music Group under license

from Universal Music Enterprises

• ALL MY LOVING

Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

Performed by The Beatles

Courtesy of Apple Corps. Ltd.

• HOLD ON, I’M COMIN’

Written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter

Performed by Sam & Dave

Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp.

By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing

• MOONLIGHT SERENADE

Written by Glenn Miller and Mitchell Parish

Performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Courtesy of The Verve Music Group under license

from Universal Music Enterprises

• THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN’

Written by Lee Hazlewood

Performed by Tom Hanks & Robin Wright

• BRAND NEW KEY

Written by Melanie Safka

Performed by Melanie

Courtesy of Buddah Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

• OUR HOUSE

Written by Graham Nash

Performed by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp.

By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing

• WASHINGTON POST

Written by John Phillip Sousa

Performed by The John Phillip Sousa Orchestra

Courtesy of K-Tel

¶• HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU

Traditional

• THEME FROM CHiPs

Composed by John Carl Parker

Music Conducted by Alan Silvestri

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Turner Entertainment Co.

• GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN

Traditional

Performed by Alan Silvestri

• IN FLEW ENZA

Children’s Rhyme

• SLEIGH RIDE

Written by Leroy Anderson

Performed by Alan Silvestri

• CAN YOU TAKE IT?

Written by Fletcher Henderson

Performed by Fletcher Henderson

Courtesy of Hep Records / 43 North Broadway, LLC

By arrangement with The Orchard

• LA COMPARSITA

Written by Gerardo Hernán Matos Rodriguez

Performed by La Charanga Cubana

Courtesy of Dimelo! Records by arrangement with Virgin Music Group

• THEME FROM “A SUMMER PLACE”

Written by Max Steiner

Performed by Percy Faith & His Orchestra

Courtesy of Columbia Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

• LET IT BE ME

Written by Pierre Charles Marcel Napoleon Leroyer,

Gilbert Becaud, Manny Kurtz

Performed by The Everly Brothers

Courtesy of Barnaby Records, Inc.

By arrangement with Ace Music Services LLC

• A STRING OF PEARLS

Written by Jerry Gray

Performed by Glenn Miller & His Orchestra

Courtesy of RCA Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

• SING SING SING

Written by Louis Prima

Performed by Gene Krupa

Courtesy of Hindsight / Michele Records Copyright 1987

• MONSTER MASH

Written by Leonard Capizzi and Bobby Pickett

Performed by Bobby (Boris) Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers

Courtesy of Decca Music Group Limited

under license from Universal Music Enterprises

• STRING QUARTET NO.14 IN C-SHARP MINOR, OP.131:

VL. ADAGIO QUASI UN POCO ANDANTE

Composed by Ludwig van Beethoven

Performed by Alan Silvestri

• THERE IS NO CHRISTMAS LIKE A HOME CHRISTMAS

Written by Mickey J Addy, Carl Sigman

Performed by Perry Como

Courtesy of RCA Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

• CHERRY BOMB

Written by Kim Fowley and Joan Jett

Performed by The Runaways

Courtesy of Island Records under license

from Universal Music Enterprises

• THE GOLD DIGGER’S SONG (WE’RE IN THE MONEY)

Written by Al Dubin, Harry Warren

Performed by Leo Reisman and His Orchestra feat. Fred Astaire

Courtesy of RCA Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

• FUNKYTOWN

Written by Steven Greenberg

Performed by Lipps, Inc.

Courtesy of Island Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises

• FOOLED AROUND AND FELL IN LOVE

Written and Performed by Elvin Bishop

Courtesy of Island Records under license

from Universal Music Enterprises

• AULD LANG SYNE

Traditional

Recorded sound courtesy of the U. S. Marine Band®.

Use of the recorded sound does not constitute or imply endorsement by the

Department of Defense, U. S. Marine Corps, or U. S. Marine Band®

The terms U. S. Marine Band® and “The President’s Own®”

are trademarks of the U. S. Marine Corps, used with permission.

• RING AROUND THE ROSIE

Children’s Rhyme

“Here” is in theaters now.