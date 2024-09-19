Hillary Clinton Says She Won’t Be Jealous if Kamala Harris Becomes the First Female President: ‘Not Anymore’

Hillary Clinton came pretty close to being America’s first female president back in 2016, but of course, lost the electoral vote in the end. But no, she won’t be jealous if Kamala Harris manages to snag that title in November.

Stopping by “The View” to promote her new book “Something Lost, Something Gained” on Thursday morning, the former presidential hopeful reflected on her race against Donald Trump as compared to Harris’.

“The person I was running against, people didn’t know very much about him,” she recalled. “They’d seen him on TV playing a businessman. They didn’t know about the six bankruptcies, they didn’t know about all the failures, and his character and all the rest of it.”

As Clinton and the hosts looked back, host Sunny Hostin admitted she was curious about how Clinton will feel if Harris wins, knowing she came so close herself.

“You are the woman that didn’t crash through the [glass] ceiling, but man, you made a lot of cracks,” Hostin said. “And so I wonder, in reading your book, and you address it a little bit, how will you feel when she wins? Will there be a part of you that feels, ‘Wow, I wish that were me.’”

“No. Not anymore,” Clinton replied decisively. “Not anymore!”

She noted that she finished writing her book before President Joe Biden even stepped down and endorsed Harris, but deliberately went in and added an epilogue to the audiobook version of the memoir when that twist came.

Clinton admitted that she did wonder how she would feel, but when she and husband former President Bill Clinton endorsed Harris just after Biden did, she found she was more excited than anything else.

“I felt excited, exhilarated, I was literally thrilled. And it was in large measure because I know her, and I’ve been involved with her since she has been vice president, her sister worked for me in 2016, so I’m just so personally fond of her,” she shared. “But also I think she’s the right person for our country at this time.”

