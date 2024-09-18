‘The View’ Roasts Trump for Taylor Swift Jealousy: ‘Next He’ll Say She’s Eating a Dog’

The hosts of “The View” weren’t exactly shocked by Donald Trump proclaiming his hate for Taylor Swift on Truth Social, and in fact have a prediction on what he’ll say about her next — and yes, it comes back to his whole conspiracy theory about people eating pets.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC hosts had a laugh at Trump’s all-caps post, quickly getting to the root of where that hatred likely comes from (beyond her endorsement of Kamala Harris).

“The thing about it is I think that Trump is jealous of Taylor Swift,” Joy Behar said. “Because she’s a beautiful, accomplished, very wealthy woman who doesn’t like him, and he’s like, an old racist in platform shoes, let’s face it. So he doesn’t like her.”

At that, she offered her prediction on what Trump’s next insult of Swift will be.

“Next he’ll say she’s eating a dog,” Behar said. “I know that’s coming up. I know that’s next.”

Her cohosts largely agreed with her, but Alyssa Farah Griffin went a bit deeper on the reasoning, pointing out exactly how many people Swift influenced to get registered to vote.

“He’s so triggered because she represents a power that could sway this election,” Farah Griffin said. “And she’s a woman, and he had tweeted before ‘she’s unusually beautiful.’”

Trump actually said that in an interview, rather than on social media, but yes, he did say it.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.