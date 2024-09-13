‘The View’ Hosts Scramble When Joy Behar Suggests Trump Has ‘The Big D’ | Video

Joy Behar once again threw her cohosts on “The View” for a loop on Friday, when she asked if Trump might have “The big D.” And for once, she wasn’t trying to make a sexual joke.

The slip came during the first segment of the day as the ABC hosts questioned why Trump is sticking so closely with Laura Loomer, even bringing her to 9/11 memorial ceremonies on Wednesday when she’s previously touted 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin was particularly bothered by this, reiterating her belief that Trump is in mental decline, especially given the choices he’s making this week.

WHAT ARE TRUMP'S TIES TO LAURA LOOMER? #TheView co-hosts question the right-wing provocateur and conspiracy theorist's impact on the Trump-Vance campaign. pic.twitter.com/q8diJAclpU — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2024

“That he doesn’t have the judgment, eight weeks out from an election, to not have this fringe person who should be nowhere near the White House or mainstream politics advising him, where he’s espousing with 67 million people watching that they’re eating the pets, something is off,” she said. “And I just feel like it’s not getting nearly enough attention.”

“Wait, so you’re saying he has the big D?” Behar shot back.

Farah Griffin tried her best to carry on, but host Ana Navarro quickly cut her off, with Farah Griffin agreeing that Behar needed to immediately clarify that she was not referring to the size of any appendage on Trump.

“She means dementia!” Sara Haines chimed in.

Behar is often known for making lewd jokes on “The View,” even making several within the rest of the episode. But this particular moment, she really wasn’t aware of what she had implied.

“Dementia! What are you talking about?” she genuinely asked. “Oh, D, I see. Nevermind!”

You can watch the moment in the video, above.