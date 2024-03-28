Joy Behar has been known to make dirty jokes every now and then on “The View.” But on Thursday morning, moderator Whoopi Goldberg needed a second to collect herself after Behar’s latest, this time about Lara Trump.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the future of the RNC now that Trump is the co-chair (replacing Ronna McDaniel, who just got fired from her latest job earlier this week). Namely, the hosts wondered if being loyal to Donald Trump and falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen is now a prerequisite.

The hosts then played a clip in which Lara was asked point blank if the RNC’s official stance is that the election was invalid. She wouldn’t actually answer that directly, and the women took notice.

“She speaks out of both sides of her lips,” Behar quipped, smirking at her own joke.

But, when the punchline was met with suppressed laughter and a bit of an awkward silence, Behar caught herself, seemingly asking executive producer Brian Teta, “Is that wrong of me?”

Meanwhile, Goldberg just dropped her head and chuckled for a moment before attempting to move on. When she finally did start speaking, she only made it a few words before properly cracking up at the joke.

Eventually, she was able to collect herself and the conversation continued. And, speaking seriously on it, Behar said she expects Lara’s appointment to “blow up in [Donald Trump’s] face.”

“Every time he puts a relative in charge, things go wrong!” Behar noted.

RNC JOB SEEKERS ASKED IF 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: Although the Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump claims the party is putting the past behind them, #TheView co-hosts react to reports of job applicants being asked about the past election. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/sUDpRN6Zgx — The View (@TheView) March 28, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.