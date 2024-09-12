‘The View’: Whoopi Apologizes for Telling JD Vance to ‘Shut Up’ About Taylor Swift | Video

Whoopi Goldberg offered an apology to vice presidential hopeful JD Vance on Thursday morning, just seconds after telling him bluntly to “shut up.” But that doesn’t mean the host took back the overall sentiment.

The moment came as the ABC hosts discussed the impact of Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Tuesday night. Despite the fact that she drove more than 300,000 people to vote.gov in less than 24 hours, Donald Trump’s running mate doesn’t think Swift will have very much influence on the election.

Vance told Fox News that the singer-songwriter “is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans” and that, because she’s a billionaire, she’s not affected by the issues that middle class voters care about.

J.D. VANCE DISMISSES SWIFT AS 'BILLIONAIRE CELEBRITY': After Trump's running mate spoke out about Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris, #TheView co-hosts and guest co-host Chelsea Clinton discuss.

“You don’t know what affects her, you don’t know about her money. What are you talking about? Shut up, JD,” Whoopi snapped as the clip ended. But, she immediately corrected herself: “I’m sorry, that was very rude … Stop talking, JD.”

From there, Whoopi sent “The View” to a commercial break and when they returned, she made it clear that the apology was genuine — but only for the specific wording.

“I apologized because I hate when people tell me, pundits tell me to shut up,” Whoopi explained. “It’s not a nice thing to say. So I do take it back, but the implication is, ‘hushhh.’”

