Hoda Kotb’s First ‘Today Show’ Replacements: Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer

As the daytime host enters her final week leading the NBC show, “Today With Jenna & Friends” revealed its first batch of celebrity guest hosts

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager The Today Show
NBC

Hoda Kotb kicked off her weeklong farewell tour on Monday as she prepares for her final episode of “The Today Show,” set to air on Friday.

To celebrate, her co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed the first three celebrity guests who will step into the “Today With Jenna & Friends” chair next week: Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer.

“It’s going to be our month of wonder women,” Bush Hager said. “We love these women … I feel like Hoda helped me manifest this. Nobody will ever fill this chair, but the three of them sure can try.”

“You know what that says? Heavy-hitter, home run, wow,” Kotb added. “This is a big week.”

Hoda Kotb attends Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 08, 2024 in New York City
All three actresses have been guests on the NBC staple before, though Palmer has added daytime experience as a former “Good Morning America” host from when she led “GMA3” with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin is still set to take over Kotb’s other hours on “Today,” but the plan is to keep her 4th-hour spot opposite Bush Hager open for a rotating panel of special guests.

Kotb announced her departure in September after 26 years with the network, noting, “Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

Additionally, a new theme song is set to debut when the rebranded “Today With Jenna & Friends” airs Jan. 13 on NBC.

Craig Melvin (Credit: John Nacion/FilmMagic)
