‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Makes Her Tear-Filled Goodbye With Cameos From Oprah, Kermit the Frog | Video

“One last time. Let’s do this.” That’s how Hoda Kotb kicked off her very last day hosting “Today,” a job she’s held for the past 17 years. The NBC morning staple promised Friday’s episode would be a celebration of all things Kotb — and on that front, it delivered.

Several of her “Today” co-stars shared moving tributes about Kotb, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly. After these emotional messages, Kotb was unable to hold back her tears.

“Can I just say thank you? I’m not even able to articulate it because I’m a mess most of the time, but I just want to say thanks,” the award-winning broadcaster and journalist said following a video tribute to her career. She then shared her own loving words to some of the biggest names on “Today.”

First she started with Daly, calling him the “secret sauce” to the show. “Without you, the show doesn’t hum. You have the thing and you brought it. You bring it every day,” Kotb said.

She then turned to her co-anchors, Roker and Guthrie. Kotb revealed Roker was the “first friend” she made at the network and praised him for his kindness when she had breast cancer. “When I got sick, you were the first person that walked into the room and said I was going to be OK,” she shared.

As for Guthrie, Kotb called her “my person” and noted how she always shows up for everybody. “She’s in the room. She’s always in the room and I love you,” Kotb said.

She then turned to her earlier hours replacement, Melvin, stating that she was “so happy” for him. “You earned this. You own this. And come Monday at 7:00 a.m., I’m going to be dead asleep. But you’re gonna be fantastic. You’re going to bring it home! Craig, you’re gonna be so good. You and Savannah are going to be magic,” Kotb said.

Kotb also had something special for Jenna Bush Hager, her co-host of “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” who will be taking over the hour as part of the newly updated “Today With Jenna & Friends.” She passed a “morning boost baton” — a baton with a purple ribbon — to Hager, saying that she’s a woman who exudes “bright, sunshine, light and love.” In response, Hager told Kotb, “I learned it from you.”

Elsewhere, Kotb joked that the episode was “brought to you by Kleenex.” Several famous faces also stopped by to see the NBC host off, including Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Simone Biles, Maria Shriver and even Kermit the Frog.

Starting on Monday, Melvin will take over the first three hours of “Today.” Afterwards, Hager will host “Today With Jenna & Friends,” which will feature a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts. In its first week, the series will feature Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer and Michelle Buteau, followed by a full week of Scarlett Johansson as host.

After 26 years with NBC, Kotb is expected to still have a place at the network upon exiting the “Today” show, but her exact new role is currently unclear.