Disney TV Studio’s Tim McNeal has been named as the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s new President.

HRTS CEO Melissa Grego and outgoing President Odetta Watkins announced the new leadership board on Thursday.

McNeal, who serves as senior vice president of Creative Talent Development and Inclusion for Disney Television Studios, succeeds Amazon Studios’ Watkins as the organization’s president. Watkins led the executive board for the society since January 2021, ushering the organization through industry strikes and the launch of the HRTS Foundation.

“This is a significant moment in the history of HRTS, and I am honored to serve in this important role,” McNeal said in a statement. “Equally, in this time of extraordinary change, I am excited for what the future holds working alongside newly elected chairperson David Madden, vice president Christina Davis, treasurer Linnea McArt and members of the Board. Together, we will chart the next phase of our venerable organization in service of shaping a more equitable future of entertainment and meeting the growing demand of all members and the industry writ large.”

McNeal was initially elected to the HRTS Board of Directors in 2023. He oversees the Creative Talent Development and Inclusion Team responsible for implementing new programs and initiatives, including community relationship-building, and tracking and reporting the company’s progress toward more inclusive hiring.

He was previously part of the programming team that launched The WB Television Network in 1995. As vice president for Drama Development, McNeal oversaw groundbreaking series like “Dawson’s Creek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “7th Heaven” and “Felicity” — all of which were instrumental in building the success of the new network

“I’m humbled by our newly elected Officers’ enthusiasm for this storied organization and its future,” Grego added. “They each bring important expertise, perspective and relationships that make them uniquely positioned to help build on the HRTS’ exciting and pivotal new era. It is vitally important that we uphold the HRTS tradition of innovation to serve new and existing members amid the challenges we face as an industry.”

She added, “I also want to thank our outgoing Officers, who remain Board Directors, for their dedicated service to HRTS, especially Odetta, who has helped steer our organization through a pandemic, several work stoppages and an industry-wide transition period that we’re all still grappling with. On top of her full-time role with Amazon Studios, Odetta has been unstoppable on behalf of the HRTS and I’ve personally learned so much from her.”

All newly elected leaders will serve two-year terms overseeing the society.