‘Desperate Housewives’ Offshoot ‘Wisteria Lane’ in Development at Onyx

“Desperate Housewives” is coming back to the neighborhood. An offshoot of the comedy-drama titled “Wisteria Lane” is in development at Onyx Collective, TheWrap has learned.

The series comes from Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and 20th Television. Natalie Chaidez, known for her work on “The Flight Attendant,” will write the project. Described as a fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap that’s in the same style of “Desperate Housewives,” the show follows a group of five people who live in the picture-perfect cul-de-sac who are sometimes friends and sometimes frenemies. At first glance, all the neighbors of Wisteria Lane look like they’re living perfect lives complete with beautiful homes, families and cars… but those white-picket fences and cheerful Instagram posts hide secrets.

Chaidez will executive produce the series alongside Washington and Pilar Savone via their Simpson Street production company. Stacey Sher, known for “Into the Badlands,” also EPs through her Shiny Penny production company. At the moment, it’s unknown whether Washington will appear on the show.

The ABC drama originally ran from 2004 to 2012 and starred Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Nicollette Sheridan in its first five seasons. The series followed five women who lived on the idyllic Wisteria Lane. But beneath their smiling family photos was a cyclone of addiction, murder, affairs and other deeply disturbing secrets. Throughout its run, the comedy-drama was a notable hit for ABC. In a 2006 study of the most-watched series in 20 countries around the world, “Desperate Housewives” ranked as No. 3 behind “CSI: Miami” and “Lost.” The series also brought in a great deal of advertising revenue for the network and won numerous awards, including seven Emmys.