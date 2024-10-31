To honor the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eighth World Series win, the city turned the D in the iconic Hollywood sign to blue.
After a hitless first few innings, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats, the Dodgers took home the W in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, leaving the field with a 7-6 score. It’s the second World Series win since 2020, and if you don’t count that for whatever reason, this also marks the team’s first World Series title for a full season in 36 years.
Sky5 captures footage of the Hollywood sign illuminating the "D" to celebrate the Dodgers' 8th World Series win. pic.twitter.com/yQrLMayZdj— KTLA (@KTLA) October 31, 2024
Whether your were physically at the game or watching from, cheers could be heard from around the world — in some ways quite literally as Japanese fans of pitcher Shoehi Ohtani gathered for a watch party to help ring in their hometown hero’s first World Series win.
Post by @abcnewsView on Threads
On top of the glowing blue D, lights illuminated L.A. as people celebrated by popping fireworks all over LA — which those of you with dogs are probably still feeling this morning.
Per NBC 4 Los Angeles, the Dodgers have since returned to Los Angeles where they will celebrate with the city in a victory parade that’s set for Friday.
