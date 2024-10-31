LA Celebrates the Dodgers World Series Win by Turning the Hollywood Sign’s D Blue | Video

The team will party with the city in a victory parade on Friday

Hollywood sign (KTLA News)
Hollywood sign (KTLA News)

To honor the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eighth World Series win, the city turned the D in the iconic Hollywood sign to blue.

After a hitless first few innings, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats, the Dodgers took home the W in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, leaving the field with a 7-6 score. It’s the second World Series win since 2020, and if you don’t count that for whatever reason, this also marks the team’s first World Series title for a full season in 36 years.

Dodgers vs Yankees (MLB, YouTube)
Whether your were physically at the game or watching from, cheers could be heard from around the world — in some ways quite literally as Japanese fans of pitcher Shoehi Ohtani gathered for a watch party to help ring in their hometown hero’s first World Series win.

On top of the glowing blue D, lights illuminated L.A. as people celebrated by popping fireworks all over LA — which those of you with dogs are probably still feeling this morning.

Per NBC 4 Los Angeles, the Dodgers have since returned to Los Angeles where they will celebrate with the city in a victory parade that’s set for Friday.

Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts at Game 5 of the 2024 World Series
