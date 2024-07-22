Finally, ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Is Coming to Streaming in August

One of the most critically acclaimed series of the ’90s is finally coming to streaming in the U.S., thanks to Peacock. All seven seasons of NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street” as well as “Homicide: The Movie” are coming to the streamer on Aug. 19.

Both the series and the movie have been remastered in HD and 4K for the first time ever. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution in the United States and Freemantle internationally.

“Homicide: Life on the Street” originally premiered on NBC in January of 1993 and ran for 122 episodes, ending in May of 1999. It was followed by “Homicide: The Movie” in 2000, which served as the conclusion to the series. The drama followed a fictional version of the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Before David Simon went on to create “The Wire” for HBO, “Homicide: Life in the Street” was based on his book “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” which he wrote while on the desk for The Baltimore Sun.

During its time on the air, “Homicide” quickly became a critical favorite, primarily because of its breakout star, Andre Braugher. The actor, who died in 2023, portrayed Detective Frank Pembleton. Sadly, Braugher isn’t the only late actor who starred in the NBC hit. “Homicide” also starred Ned Beatty (“Deliverance”), Richard Belzer (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Yaphet Kotto (“Alien”) and Jon Polito (“The Crow”).

The series became the first ever to win three George Foster Peabody Awards for Drama, which it did in 1993, 1995 and 1997. It also won four Emmys over its seven seasons as well as the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, “Homicide” starred Giancarlo Esposito (“Parish,” “Better Call Saul”), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Daniel Baldwin (“Grey Gardens”), Clark Johnson (“S.W.A.T.”), Kyle Secor (“The Purge: Election Year”), Reed Diamond (“Designated Survivor”), Michelle Forbes (“True Blood”), Peter Gerety (“Public Enemies”), Isabella Hofmann (“Burlesque”), Toni Lewis (“The Wire”), Michael Michele (“ER”), Max Perlich (“Beautiful Girls”), Jon Seda (“La Brea”) and Callie Thorn (“Rescue Me”).

The series came from Paul Attanasio, who also wrote 1994’s “Quiz Show” and “Donnie Brasco.” The series was executive produced by Tom Fontana, Barry Levinson, Henry Bromell and Jim Finnerty.