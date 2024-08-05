‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Finale: 9 Most Shocking Moments

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “House of the Dragon” Season 2 Episode 8.

“House of the Dragon” closed out its second season by resolving several season-long conflicts, while further complicating the civil war ahead.

After Episode 7 saw Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) successfully recruit new dragon riders to join Team Black, hopes were high at Dragonstone; while those at King’s Landing braced themselves for the worst, even considering fleeing the conflict altogether. Still badly wounded from Rook’s Rest, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) decided whether to face the music of his brother’s perilous plans, while Helaena (Phia Saban) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) resisted getting involved in bloodshed.

At Harrenhal, Daemon (Matt Smith) came face-to-face with a vision of the Ice and Fire prophecy that solidified his allegiance, just in time to reunite with Rhaenyra. And we got a faraway first-look at the missing Targaryen prince.

Keep on reading for the nine most shocking moments from the “House of the Dragon” Season 2 finale.

Alicent asks Helaena to flee with her — and Aemond Urges her to Become a Dragon Rider

As the growing danger of the war sets in, Alicent asked her daughter Helaena if she would consider leaving King’s Landing with her. Their conversation was interrupted by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who strongly urged his sister to ride her dragon, Dreamfyre, into battle. Helaena refused to fight, leading to a tense confrontation between the family.

Gwayne Hightower confronts Criston Cole about his affair with Alicent

As Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) set up camp on their journey toward the Riverlands, Gwayne spotted Alicent’s embroidered handkerchief in Criston’s hands. Gwayne questioned Criston’s oath and threatened to send him to the Wall, but Criston explained his gratitude for Alicent for saving his life twice and admitted he feels shame for their affair. Still impacted by the tragedies at Rook’s Rest, Criston shared his existential dread with Gwayne, saying “to die would be a kind of relief.”

Daemon gets a vision of clarity, Daenerys and White Walkers

Back at Harrenhal, Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) encouraged Daemon to see his fate through the weirwood tree. His vision is a whirlwind of blood, ravens and white walkers before seeing a red comet — which can be seen in the “Game of Thrones” Season 2 premiere — and the silhouette of Daenerys Targaryen as her dragons hatch. By the end of the vision, he has a moment of clarity with Rhaenyra sitting on the Iron Throne while Helaena reminded him, “It’s all a story and you’re but one part in it. You know your path, you know what you must do.”

Helaena reveals Aemond’s fate to him

As Aemond further pushed Helaena to become a dragon rider, Helaena revealed that she knows Aemond intentionally harmed Aegon at Rook’s Rest. She went on to tell Aemond that Aegon will be king again, and when Aegon sees victory, Aemond will be dead. “You were swallowed up in the God’s Eye, and you were never seen again,” she told him. Aemond threatened to have her killed, but she reminded him that it wouldn’t change anything.

Daemon Bends the Knee to Rhaenyra

After Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) sent word to Rhaenyra informing her that Daemon had raised an army and feared treachery, Rhaenyra arrived at Harrenhal herself, where she came face-to-face with Daemon. Rhaenyra asked Daemon where his loyalty lied, and he explained the demons he saw in his vision would require a leader that could unite the realm, noting that his brother chose Rhaenyra as that leader and warning her that “winter is coming.” Daemon then bent his knee in loyalty to Rhaenyra, calling her the “true queen” and prompting his army to follow.

Alicent Visits Rhaenyra and Makes a Plea for Peace

Alicent urged the Grand Maester to help her gain passage to Dragonstone, where she surprised Rhaenyra with an unexpected visit, in which Alicent admitted she lost her way and made a plea for peace. Alicent expressed her desire to leave with Helaena and her grandchild, but Rhaenyra explained it’s too late — blood has already been shed. Alicent proposed that while Aemond is away fighting at Harrenhal, Rhaenyra could peacefully take the throne and the war could end. Rhaenyra pointed out that she would have to take Aegon’s head should she claim the throne again, which Alicent eventually accepts. They agree that Rhaenyra will arrive to King’s Landing in three days.

Aegon and Larys Escape King’s Landing

After Larys (Matthew Needham) urged Aegon to flee King’s Landing while Aemond and Rhaenyra battle it out — with the promise Aegon could come back to restore peace after the bloody war — the end of the Season 2 finale sees Aegon and Larys fleeing in the back of a livestock carrier.

Otto Appears Dazed and Locked Up

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is seen in the final moments of the finale just briefly, and appears to be imprisoned behind bars bracing himself from a fire or light coming toward him.

First Glimpse at Daeron/Tessarion

The finale’s ending montage also shows a blue dragon, giving viewers our first glimpse at Prince Daeron Targaryen — the as-of-now-unseen son of Viserys and Alicent — and his dragon Tessarion. Who will be cast in his role for Season 3?

All episodes of House of the Dragon are now streaming on Max.