‘The View’: Whoopi Encourages People to ‘Get Some Papers’ to Avoid Election Day Stress – Rolling Papers

Election Day is finally here, and during Tuesday morning’s episode of “The View,” the hosts had a few ideas on how to avoid getting stressed out by it. For Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the answer was weed.

To kick off the show, the women discussed how they were feeling, with the general consensus being “anxious but hopeful.” Longtime Republican host Alyssa Farah Griffin even admitted she voted for Kamala Harris, marking the first time she’s ever voted for a Democrat in her life.

But as the show went on, the women discussed methods people are using to avoid the stress of waiting to get the results, including scheduling appointments for massages (that was Farah Griffin’s decision) and more. For Behar, the important thing was to remember that, at least for older voters, there have been multiple important elections, and things can still turn out OK.

“We’ve seen a lot at this point. So, we have to be mature,” she said. “That, and gummies, I feel, would really be the best way to do it.”

Behar was, of course, referring to edibles. Meanwhile, host Sara Haines said she purges her house of unnecessary items, while Sunny Hostin went the other way, advocating for retail therapy.

They offered reassurance that “it will be OK” and “it’s fine,” but when it came time for Goldberg’s input, she agreed with Behar.

“Get some papers,” she said, miming the action of rolling a joint.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.