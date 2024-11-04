‘The View’: Liz Cheney Is Confident ‘Women Are Going to Save the Day in This Election’ | Video

On the eve of Election Day 2024, Liz Cheney is generally feeling optimistic about Kamala Harris’ chances at winning. According to the former U.S. representative, female voters will almost certainly “save the day in this election.”

Stopping by “The View” on Monday morning, Cheney covered a variety of topics, from Donald Trump’s threats to put her in front of a firing squad — “The intimidation will not work” — to her encouragement for women to vote however they want, and simply not tell their husbands.

When host Sara Haines asked Cheney whether she really believes that women will step up, Cheney was straightforward.

“Yes, women are going to save the day in this election,” she said. “I really believe that.”

Former GOP Rep. @Liz_Cheney on #TheView: "Women are going to save the day in this election."



"People need to really, really remember the misogynist aspect of all of this." pic.twitter.com/6et7H82V8Q — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2024

In regards to the conservative outrage over her suggestion that women vote with their conscience in secret, Cheney admitted she was disappointed.

“Every time you see people like Charlie Kirk or Donald Trump, those people come out and act as though they’re somehow horrified that a woman might make her own decision about how she’s going to vote. I mean, this stuff, it’s like are we really in 2024?” she said.

The hosts then had a laugh at the fact that multiple men who shamed the idea of wives lying to their spouses, including Newt Gingrich and Jesse Watters, have openly cheated on their own wives.

“People need to really, really remember the misogynist aspect of all of this,” Cheney noted.

Eventually, Haines asked for Cheney’s thoughts on Trump’s threat to protect women, “whether the women like it or not.” To that, Cheney offered an alternative.

“I have a better idea. Let’s defeat Donald Trump tomorrow whether he likes it or not,” she said.

