Republican ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Voted for Kamala Harris: ‘I Consider My Vote on Loan to Her’ | Video

Former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin has been a vocal critic of her old boss, but whenever she was asked directly, she wouldn’t commit to voting for Kamala Harris — until Tuesday morning. To kick off the “The View,” she revealed that she officially cast her vote for a Democrat for the first time in her life.

The admission earned massive applause from the show’s audience and co-hosts, who have long pushed her on whether or not she’d vote for Harris, given her distaste for Trump and previous support of Nikki Haley.

“I consider my vote on loan to her,” Farah Griffin explained of Harris. “I’m worried about the direction that Donald Trump will take this country, and I take my own warnings seriously. What I saw is very real.”

"For the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat."@AlyssaFarah Griffin on her decision to vote for Kamala Harris: "I think the best thing for the future of the country and the future of the Republican Party is that Donald Trump will lose and Kamala Harris is elected." pic.twitter.com/NZR5FxYQmq — The View (@TheView) November 5, 2024

According to the host, she simply wants “a kind and decent person who will bring this country together,” even if she disagrees with Harris’ policy proposals. Still, Farah Griffin said she’s “anxious, but hopeful.”

She added, “We can criticize those [policies] down the road, but today, it’s about a brighter future, and I think the best thing for the country and the future of the Republican party is that Donald Trump lose, and Kamala Harris is elected.”

In explaining her decision, Farah Griffin also recalled where she was four years ago today — in Trump’s White House, watching the results of the 2020 election come in (she didn’t quit her job until about a month later, in December) and realizing he was going to lose.

According to the host, she believed then that he deserved to lose, based on the campaign he ran, and hoped that the Republican party would regroup appropriately. But, she argued, they never did.