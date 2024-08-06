Natasha Rothwell Sad Twerks Her Way to Self-Love in Hulu’s First ‘How to Die Alone’ Trailer | Video

This JFK airport employee’s near-death experience allowed her to finally take flight in her own life.

Natasha Rothwell, star, creator and executive producer of Hulu’s new comedy series “How To Die Alone,” plays Mel, a down-on-her-luck 30-something who never gave herself a real shot at living.

The first official trailer for the comedy series released Tuesday, and you can watch it below:

Though Mel works at an airport, she is too afraid to fly and ultimately too afraid to start living. After a near-death experience crashing an airport cart, Mel realized that it’s up to her to change her own life.

The trailer features her coming into her own while frolicking on the beach, going on dates and stepping out of her comfort zone.

“She’s got that Lizzo, Rihanna thing going on: Lizagna,” one of her airport coworkers adds of her transformation in the trailer.

The eight episode feel-good, comedy series is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu Sept. 13. The first four episodes will be a batched release, while the subsequent episodes will come out week to week.

Rothwell, a former writer for “SNL,” serves as coshowrunner and executive producer on the series along with Emmy nominee Vera Santamaria (“Pen15,” “BoJack Horseman”). The comedy is a product of her deal with ABC Signature and Onyx Collective and will be produced under her banner, Big Hattie Productions.

The “White Lotus” Emmy nominee is also known for her work on “Insecure” as both a writer, producer and guest star. Her additional acting credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Love, Simon,” among others.

Rothwell will be joined by Conrad Ricamora as her work best friend Rory. Jocko Sims and KeiLyn Durrel Jones will also join the cast as series regulars.

Other recurring guest stars include Bashir Salahuddin, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Ellen Cleghorne, Chris “CP” Powell, Arkie Kandola, Jaylee Hamidi, Melissa DuPrey, Michael Hartney, Glenn Fleary and Jackie Richardson.

Watch the trailer for the Hulu series in the video above.