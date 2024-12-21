How to Watch ‘Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays’: Is It Streaming?

Josh Groban invites audiences to celebrate the magic of Christmas and family with his new holiday special “Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays.”, The one-hour event aims to inspire viewers with heartfelt moments and joyous performances.

Hosted and produced by Groban, the Christmas special has an impressive lineup of guests, including James Bay and Jennifer Hudson, and promises a mix of classic holiday music, original duets, a live adoption on stage and emotional stories that highlight the importance of family and adoption.

This marks the 26th annual “Home for the Holidays” event, created to spotlight the thousands of children who are waiting to be adopted from foster care and help raise awareness for the issue. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch Josh Groban’s Christmas special, on air or streaming.

What Time Is ‘Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays’?

The holiday special will air Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to Watch Josh Groban’s Christmas Special

The special will premiere on CBS. It will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential (ad-supported) subscribers can stream the special on-demand starting the day after it airs.

Who Are the Guests in ‘Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays’?

Joining Groban on stage for the holiday special are James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly and The War and Treaty.

Where Was the Special Filmed?

Groban and friends took over the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills to tape the special

“I am honored and excited to host a show with friends old and new to celebrate the unity and togetherness of the holidays. It’s especially important because it will spread the importance of adoption and will feature the most incredible kids. I can’t wait for everyone to watch with their families, sing along and hopefully make room in their hearts and homes for a child who needs one,” said Groban in a statement.

Catch a sneak peek at the performances in the clip below: