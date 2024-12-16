How to Watch ‘Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry’: Is It Streaming?

Little Big Town is all in on Christmas this year and, following the October release of their first holiday album, “The Christmas Record,” they’re hosting this year’s “Christmas at the Opry.”

“This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country. We’ve invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue,” the band said in a statement when the special was announced.

You can expect Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook to perform some songs from “The Christmas Record,” but they’ll have some help decking the halls. The glitzy holiday event was filmed on Oct. 4 in front of a live audience at the at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. In addition to Little Big Town, you can expect a guest list full of the biggest names in country to make the season bright.

For all the details on how to watch “Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry” — and who will be taking the stage alongside them, read on.

What time is ‘Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry?’

The primetime special will air on Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you missed it on Monday, you can also watch an encore on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to Watch ‘Christmas at the Opry’ 2024

‘Christmas at the Opry’ will premiere on NBC, but the holiday special will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Who are the guest stars at this year’s ‘Christmas at the Opry’?

Little Big Town is bringing a guest list full of favorites, including Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck.