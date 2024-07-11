How to Watch ‘Longlegs’: Is the Nicolas Cage Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

“Longlegs” is a frontrunner for Horror Film of the Summer and it’s finally hitting theaters.

The film follows an FBI agent who begins uncovering occult clues while on the hunt for a serial killer. The film stars Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage as the terrifying Longlegs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Longlegs” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Longlegs” come out?

“Longlegs” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 12.

“Longlegs” showtimes and tickets

Look for “Longlegs” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Longlegs” streaming?

Right now, no. “Longlegs” is only playing in theaters for its debut. Since the film distributor Neon has a streaming deal with Hulu, expect the horror film to arrive there in a few months.

Who stars in “Longlegs?”

“Longlegs” stars Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage. They’re joined by Alicia Witt, Kiernan Shipka, Blair Underwood, Michelle Choi-Lee, and Dakota Daulby.

What is “Longlegs” about?

“Longlegs” follows an FBI agent who uncovers increasingly occult clues while pursuing a serial killer. Here’s the official logline:

“FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.”

Watch the trailer