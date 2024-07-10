How to Watch ‘Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken’: Is the Documentary Streaming?

Melissa Etheridge explores the power of music and redemption in the new docuseries “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken.” The two-part series follows the “I’m the Only One” singer back home to Leavenworth, Kansas, where she performs at the place where she got her start as a folk singer at age 12: The women’s prison.

After receiving letters from some of the Topeka Correctional Facility residents. Etheridge decided to write and perform an original song in their honor. The folk singer unpacks many of the inmates struggles with addiction, while she processes her own grief as her son died from an opioid overdose in 2020 at just 21 years old.

“I’m excited for audiences to join me on this powerful journey and hear these remarkable stories filled with pain and struggle but also hope and healing,” Etheridge said in a statement on her website. “I hope that this docuseries shows viewers the challenges that women face in our prison system while also serving as a resource to those who currently are struggling.”

Female incarceration rates are up 700 percent since 1980, so Etheridge said she hopes that this documentary will elevate these women’s stories of trauma, abuse, redemption and ultimately healing.

The “Come to My Window” singer uses her gift of music as a way to connect and empathize with these women.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken”:

When does “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken” come out?

The two-part docuseries debuted on July 9.

Is the Melissa Etheridge documentary streaming?

Both parts of the docuseries will be available on Paramount+ starting Tuesday.

What is “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken” about?

The documentary follows the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter back to her hometown in Kansas. After receiving letters from five women in the Topeka Correctional Facility, she felt moved to write and perform an original song to bring joy and empathy to them.

The folk singer speaks with women in the correctional facility about their struggles with addiction, a cause especially close to Etheridge after losing her 21-year-old son to an opioid overdose. The emotional documentary explores themes of female incarceration, grief and redemption.

