How to Watch Shogun: Where Is It Streaming?

“Shōgun” has gone from critical darling to Emmys juggernaut, but plenty may not have taken the dive into this period Japanese world just yet. The long-in-the-works show takes place in 1600 Japan and ostensibly follows a marooned Englishman who finds himself caught in a growing civil war amongst Japanese power players, but the rich story unfolds in surprising ways. Hiroyuki Sanada leads the cast as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and also serves as producer, shepherding the project to ensure historical and cultural accuracy throughout. The result is one of the most thrilling, emotional and engrossing shows of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch “Shogun.”

Where is “Shōgun” streaming?

“Shōgun” is an FX original series but it aired on both FX and Hulu, and all 10 episodes of the first season are currently streaming on Hulu. You’ll also find it on Disney+ through the Hulu integrated app.

What is “Shōgun” about?

Per the official synopsis from FX, “Hiroyuki Sanada stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

Who’s in the “Shōgun” cast?

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga, Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige in “Shōgun” (Photo Credit: Katie Yu/FX)

The Japanese and American cast of “Shōgun” includes Tadanobu Asano as “Kashigi Yabushige,” a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as “Kashigi Omi,” the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found; Takehiro Hira as “Ishido Kazunari,” a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga’s chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as “Usami Fuji,” a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord’s fight; Tokuma Nishioka as “Toda Hiromatsu,” Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as “Toda Hirokatsu” (“Buntaro”), Mariko’s jealous husband; Yuki Kura as “Yoshii Nagakado,” the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; Yuka Kouri as “Kiku,” a courtesan renowned for her artistry throughout Japan; and Fumi Nikaido as “Ochiba no Kata,” the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son’s power.

Is “Shōgun” in English?

Some of it. The majority of the show is in Japanese with English subtitles, but there are some characters who speak English onscreen. But don’t be afraid, it’s all in service of the show’s incredible immersion into this world. In fact, the showrunners instilled a painstaking process to ensure the translation from Japanese to English subtitles is as accurate as possible.

“As a Japanese person, I can proudly say we did it,” Anna Sawai, who stars as Lady Toda Mariko, told TheWrap of the historical epic. ”It’s probably the first [project] that I can just say, ‘This is our history,’ which is so important. Before I used to kind of have to make excuses to my Japanese friends, like, ‘Well, they didn’t get this right, but it is a great story.’ With ‘Shōgun,’ I don’t have to make any excuses.”

Is “Shōgun” based on a book?

Yes, the series is based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name and has been in the works for years. Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo are the showrunners who finally brought the adaptation to the screen.

Is there a “Shōgun” Season 2?

Yes. While initially billed as a limited series, the success of the show spurred FX, Hulu and the James Clavell estate to work together on more seasons of the show. There will likely be two additional season, with Marks and Kondo currently hard at work writing the scripts for Season 2. Sanada is back as a producer and star.