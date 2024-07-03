How to Watch ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’: Is the Angel Studios Movie Streaming?

After appearing in front of the camera as Marvel’s new Black Panther, Letitia Wright is working behind the scenes as an executive producer on Angel Studios’ new film “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.”

Based on a true story, the film depicts a reverend and his wife who led their community to adopt 77 foster kids from 1998 through 2000. The movie hopes to put a spotlight on the foster system in America and help children who are being “exploited and abused.”

“There are more than 100,000 kids languishing in the foster system in America that need a family, and their deep cry for healing will be heard through this film,” writer/producer Rebekah Weigel said in a statement. “It’s time to follow this community’s lead, across this nation and around the world. We are so excited to partner with Angel Studios to ignite the movement to end the foster crisis.”

Here’s what you need to know to see “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.”

When does “Sound of Hope” come out?

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” hits theaters everywhere on Thursday, July 4.

Is “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” streaming?

It is not. “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” will only be in theaters for the time being, and it’s unclear exactly how long its run will be. According to the film’s official site, it “will be in theaters as long as there is demand,” with the caveat that “its extension and potential expansion to more theaters will rely on weekly ticket sales.”

What is “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” about?

The latest Angel Studios film, executive produced by “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright, tells the story of Reverend Martin and his wife Donna who led their community of 22 families to adopt 77 foster kids from 1998 through 2000.

Is “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” based on a true story?

Yes, it is. The film was inspired by a real family who helped nearly 100 kids get adopted in their community. According to Wright, “I was told about the Martin family in Possum Trot, Texas, a few years ago. Immediately I was moved by their compassion and love towards helping children within the foster care system.”

She continued, “I found a similar feeling of purpose and desire for change alongside the director and writer who have known the Martins for many years. This film will connect to hearts all over the world and will bring real impact and change for children not only in America but across the world.”

Is “The Sound of Hope” a sequel to “The Sound of Freedom?”

No, but it’s made by the same studio that released “The Sound of Freedom,” Angel Studios.

You can find showtimes and tickets for “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” and see if its playing in a theater near you below.

