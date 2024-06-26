“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cemented Letitia Wright as the new Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death, but left things unclear as to whether we’ll see her again. But now, Wright herself is hinting at that possible future.

Stopping by “The View” on Wednesday morning in support of her new film “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,” which she executive produces, Wright was immediately peppered with “Black Panther” questions from host Sunny Hostin.

As the conversation continued, Hostin eventually circled back to “Black Panther,” noting that there are multiple “Avengers” movies in the Marvel pipeline at the moment, and asking if Shuri (Wright’s character) might pop up in any of them.

“I mean, if it’s — let’s just say, let’s just say…” Wright stuttered, containing a giggle. “I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not, I’m so grateful for her.”

At that, Hostin asked point blank about the possibility of “Black Panther 3,” which Wright notably didn’t shoot down. In fact, her answer was rather open-ended, if not hopefully coy.

“There’s a lot to, a lot to — a lot coming up,” she replied with a laugh.

Wright was tight-lipped on anything else and moderator Whoopi Goldberg promptly sent “The View” to break after that.

