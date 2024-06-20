It’s been a long road, both literally and figuratively, for “The Bikeriders,” but it’s finally available for all to see.

From director Jeff Nichols (“Mud”), the period drama stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Norman Reedus, Jodie Comer and more. It tells the story of a riding club from Chicago and puts a spotlight on a very niche culture in the 1960s. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year, but its theatrical release was delayed due to Hollywood’s double strike and a subsequent search for a new distributor.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Bikeriders” and where to expect it on streaming.

What is the release date?

“The Bikeriders” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Is “The Bikeriders” streaming?

As of now, no. “The Bikeriders” will only be in theaters after making its premiere during the festival circuit last year. But, being a Focus Features and Universal Pictures film, odds are it’ll go to Peacock first, then Prime Video.

We’ll keep you posted on exactly when that time is, once it’s announced.

What is “The Bikeriders” about?

The film tells the story of the Vandals, a riding club based in Chicago in the 1960s and 1970s. It centers primarily on Johnny (Tom Hardy), the club’s founder, Benny (Austin Butler) and Kathy (Jodie Comer), Benny’s wife, along with several other members.

As the club evolves and changes over the course of 10 years, those involved must figure out if and how they want to change with it, as Johnny grapples with who he might leave the club to in its new phase.

Is “The Bikeriders” based on a true story?

Indeed, it is. The film was inspired by a book of the same name by Danny Lyon, played by Mike Faist in the film. It’s a book of photos, not an actual piece of narrative fiction or nonfiction, but they’re photos of a real riding club from Chicago, and the characters in the movie are based on real members.

