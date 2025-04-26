The 7 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Spooky scary skeletons are welcome year-round, and there’s no lack of good horror movies to watch on Netflix if you’re in the mood for a fright. Below we’ve rounded up a short but curated list of some of the best horror movies on Netflix right now. They range from out-and-out classics to hidden gems to recent horror hits. All are well worthwhile, and each involves a different kind of scary depending on your mood.

So peruse our picks below.

Netflix

“The Ritual”

If you liked “Hereditary,” check out “The Ritual.” This 2017 folk horror film follows a group of friends who take a hiking trip to Sweden in remembrance of their recently deceased friend, only to find themselves in an increasingly eerie — and deadly — situation. Starring Rafe Spall, the film is incredibly tense but also emotionally compelling.

Universal Pictures

“Psycho”

While Netflix is lacking in classic film, here’s one movie made before the year 2000 that you should make a point to watch. Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film “Psycho” set the blueprint for so many slashers to come, but it remains terrifying and shocking over 60 years later. Janet Leigh plays a woman who steals a briefcase full of cash from her employer only to end up at a seedy motel during her getaway, where she crosses paths with the mild-mannered Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). If by some miracle you don’t know what happens next we won’t spoil it for you here, but suffice it to say this movie breaks many rules.

Melissa Barrera in “Scream” (Credit: Spyglass Media)

“Scream VI”

2023’s “Scream VI” is arguably a step up from its predecessor, the 2022 franchise reboot “Scream,” as it finds Melissa Barrera’s character wrestling with the knowledge that her father is none other than Billy Loomis, the killer from the original “Scream.” This one twists and turns as it builds to a surprising finale, and while the killer reveal is a bit lacking for this franchise, the slasher set pieces that directors Radio Silence construct are thrilling.

Netflix

“Fear Street” Trilogy

Everyone loves a good scare, but the “Fear Street” trilogy gives you three times to thrills for the price of one overarching story. These three interconnected films trace the origins of a witch’s curse on a small town, covering events in 1994 in the “Scream”-inspired first film, then heading back to 1978 for the summer camp slasher sequel, before concluding in the year 1666 for the third and final feature that reveals the origin story of the Shadyside witch. Colorful, fun, and genuinely scary, the “Fear Street” trilogy tells a truly epic horror story.

Universal/Blumhouse

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

Before filmmaker Mike Flanagan made “The Haunting of Hill House” franchise for Netflix or “Doctor Sleep,” he directed a very good prequel to a very bad movie. “Ouija: Origin of Evil” takes place in 1967 Los Angeles and follows a widow and her two daughters who run a spiritual medium business out of their home. But when a Ouija board comes into play, all hell breaks loose. As with all Flanagan projects this film is rooted in a strong emotional core that makes everything matter — you actually feel for these characters. And the best part is you don’t need to have seen the original “Ouija” to enjoy or follow this movie.

“Talk to Me” (A24)

“Talk to Me”

“Talk to Me” made a splash when it hit theaters in 2023, now see what all the fuss was about. The Australian horror film follows a group of teenagers who think they can communicate with the dead using a mysterious severed hand. Then… well just watch and see.

Sony Pictures

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

Now that a new legacy sequel is coming to theaters, revisit the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” This teen slasher from Kevin Williamson, the writer of “Scream,” follows a group of kids — including Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt — who are involved in a hit and run. After deciding to leave the man they hit for dead, months later they find themselves stalked by a killer with an ice pick who claims to know their secret.