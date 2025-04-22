‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Trailer: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. Return for a Killer Sequel

The new film stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders and hits theaters this summer

i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-jennifer-love-hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt in "I Know What You Did Last Summer" (2025)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Sony dropped the first “I Know What You Did Last Summer” trailer on Tuesday, offering a first look at the horror sequel to the 1997 franchise starter. Co-written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the filmmaker behind 2022’s Netflix movie “Do Revenge,” this continuation of the horror series focuses on a new group of teens who are stalked by a hooded killer in the wake of a terrible accident.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are back, reprising their roles from the original film and its Bahamas-set 1998 sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.” This time around, they’re the seasoned veterans that the group of teens seek out when they start getting picked off one by one.

The original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” came in the wake of the success of the “Scream” franchise, and that meta horror series’ creator Kevin Williamson wrote “Summer” as well. Perhaps fittingly, this legacy sequel comes as the “Scream” franchise has been successfully revived.

The first “Summer” was a hit during the boom of 1990s teen horror films and spawned the aforementioned sequel, which didn’t fare quite as well. A straight-to-video sequel was made in 2006, “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer,” but it didn’t feature any of the original cast.

Per the official synopsis, this new film’s story is as follows: “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

The cast for the new “I Know What You Did Last Summer” includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

The film opens exclusively in theaters on July 18.

i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-jennifer-love-hewitt
Read Next
Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrates Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' 2025 Sequel

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments