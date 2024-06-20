How to Watch ‘The Exorcism’: Is Russell Crowe’s New Horror Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Russell Crowe stars in his latest exorcism-based film

Russell Crowe’s second exorcism-related film is here, with “The Exorcism” hitting theaters just a year and change after 2023’s “The Pope’s Exorcist.” (And no, it’s not a sequel!)

The movie – directed by Joshua John Miller, son of “The Exorcist” actor Jason Miller – follows an actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film, leading his daughter to wonder if he’s slipping into old habits or if, perhaps, something supernatural is afoot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “The Exorcism” right now, and where to expect it on streaming.

When Does “The Exorcism” Come Out?

“The Exorcism” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, June 21.

“The Exorcism” Showtimes and Tickets

Is “The Exorcism” Streaming?

Right now, no. “The Exorcism” is strictly viewable in theaters for its debut. It’ll be available to stream at a later date and this post will be updated.

Who Stars in “The Exorcism”?

“The Exorcism” is led by Russell Crowe. He’s joined by Sam Worthington, Chlöe Bailey, David Hyde Pierce, Ryan Simpkins and Adrian Pasdar.

What is “The Exorcism” About?

“The Exorcism” is a supernatural horror film about an actor beginning to unravel while on a shoot of his own scary movie. Per the official logline:

“A troubled actor begins to exhibit a disruptive behavior while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.”

Watch the Trailer

“The Exorcism” hits theaters June 21.

