Warner Bros.

Russell Crowe is famous for never breaking character, but the mercurial actor says there is one person who “gets me every time” – his “Nice Guys” costar Ryan Gosling.

“Trying to work with that kid,” Crowe said in a recent interview with GQ. “I’m famous for not breaking character no matter what – Ridley [Scott] used to laugh about it. The Colosseum could be collapsing behind me and I’d still be doing my stuff. There’s a thing in acting called corpsing – laughing inappropriately. That little (expletive) gets me every time,” says Crowe.

The 2016 film “Nice Guys” stars Crowe and Gosling as “hired leg-breaker” Jackson Healy and private eye Holland March. The two become partners on an investigation to find a missing girl and, the unrelated, death of a porn star.

Anyone who has seen the comedy may understand why it was difficult for Crowe to keep his cool on set with Gosling. The pairs comedic chemistry is hard to deny–whether in talk show interviews, presenting at the oscars or onscreen.

This is not the first time Crowe has gone on record to praise Goslings comedic abilities. During an interview with Business Insider back in 2020, Crowe had similar things to say about the actor.

“Ryan Gosling can make me laugh in a heartbeat … Whatever characters— I’m trying to do, he can just … like a lazer, pump through it and just [tickling gesture], and just sends me off!” said Crowe.

The 60 year old actor just concluded a long season of filming – six months into the year and Crowe has appeared in five films so far, including TheExorcism,” “Sleeping Dogs” and Sony’s upcoming “Kraven the Hunter.” He even spent the winter in Budapest while filming the upcoming historical drama “Nuremberg,” expected to release in 2025.