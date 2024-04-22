Vertical has acquired North American rights to the horror film “The Exorcism,” starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe. It will be released this summer.

If this sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because Crowe also starred in an exorcism movie last year, the underrated “The Pope’s Exorcist.”

The new film follows Anthony Miller (Crowe), “a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film.” His estranged daughter (Ryan Simpkins) then starts to wonder if he’s slipped back into his addict past or if there’s something more supernatural at work.

“The Exorcism” was directed and co-written (with M.A. Fortin) by Joshua John Miller, who started his career as an actor (one of his first roles was as the little vampire kid in Kathryn Bigelow’s classic “Near Dark”). His father Jason Miller portrayed Father Damien Karras in “The Exorcist,” while his mother Susan Bernard appeared in “Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” Another fun fact: his half-brother is Jason Patric.

Miller and Fortin previously wrote the wonderful “The Final Girls.” They also co-created and executive produced “Queen of the South,” which ran for five seasons on USA Network.

The project comes from Miramax, producer Kevin Williamson and Outerbanks Entertainment. In addition to Crowe and Simpkins, the film also stars Sam Worthington, Chlöe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.

Filmmakers Miller and Fortin said in an official statement, “Vertical has been a great partner in helping us complete and realize our vision for this story. Their level of enthusiasm and support are rare to find.”

Vertical partner Peter Jarowey added, “Joshua has a profound expertise in this genre, and we applaud his creation of a film that reverently nods to classic horror while adding a fresh twist. We want to thank everyone at Miramax for their partnership and are looking forward to bringing the film to theaters nationwide this summer.”

The film will have an exclusive theatrical release beginning on June 7, 2024. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premiere streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired pay 1 rights to the film.

