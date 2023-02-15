howard bragman dead memorial getty images

Left, Howard Bragman at a UN event in NYC in 2012 and, right, speaking at the Jewish Image Awards in 2004 in Beverly Hills. (Getty Images)

Howard Bragman Remembered: A Personal View of the Crisis PR Trailblazer | PRO Insight

by | February 15, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

Red Banyan founder Evan Nierman: ”Howard proved by example that crisis PR experts can be principled and his work tore down the stereotype … as ‘spin doctors'“

For public relations practitioners whose job it is to navigate the treacherous world of crisis communications, PR legend Howard Bragman was a shining example of what’s right in this specialized field. His death on Saturday of leukemia was a huge loss to the PR industry writ large, as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

Howard’s impact on the field of crisis PR is as undeniable as it is impressive: He is largely responsible for introducing the concepts of crisis PR and reputation management to the country. Howard was a bulldog who went to battle for the embattled, and a crusader who gave voice to those in need of one during trying times. His serial successes, determination and ability to effect change underscore the very reasons I myself chose to follow a similar career path.

Evan Nierman Red Banyan

Evan Nierman

Evan Nierman is the founder and CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan and author of the forthcoming book, "The Cancel Culture Curse: From Rage to Redemption in a World Gone Mad."

