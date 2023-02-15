Howard Bragman Remembered: A Personal View of the Crisis PR Trailblazer | PRO Insight

Red Banyan founder Evan Nierman: ”Howard proved by example that crisis PR experts can be principled and his work tore down the stereotype … as ‘spin doctors'“

Howard’s impact on the field of crisis PR is as undeniable as it is impressive: He is largely responsible for introducing the concepts of crisis PR and reputation management to the country. Howard was a bulldog who went to battle for the embattled, and a crusader who gave voice to those in need of one during trying times. His serial successes, determination and ability to effect change underscore the very reasons I myself chose to follow a similar career path.

For public relations practitioners whose job it is to navigate the treacherous world of crisis communications, PR legend Howard Bragman was a shining example of what’s right in this specialized field. His death on Saturday of leukemia was a huge loss to the PR industry writ large, as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

I first met Howard 11 years ago when I was just starting my own agency focused on crisis communications. Introduced by a mutual friend who founded his own boutique agency to serve at the intersection of entertainment and PR, Howard was gracious, helpful and kind. Howard had already achieved much and stood to gain little by taking my call, but he did nonetheless and I was grateful.

Years later, we were able to meet in person in Los Angeles and beyond when the opportunities presented themselves. And eventually, we collaborated on several matters. We also wound up facing off against one another representing celebrities in contentious situations on opposite sides. Despite that fact that we were both playing to win on behalf of our clients, Howard was always cordial and professional.

Long before fictional fixer Olivia Pope gained fame on ABC’s political thriller “Scandal,” there was Howard Bragman, savior of celebrities and champion of LGBTQ rights. Opinionated and willing to speak his mind, Howard made it clear that crisis PR practitioners are not shadowy figures operating under the cover of darkness somewhere. Howard humanized the field of crisis communications with a slew of TV appearances over decades, putting a face on the industry.

Howard proved by example that crisis PR experts can be principled, and his work tore down the stereotype that has wrongly portrayed crisis PR practitioners as “spin doctors” providing cover to bad actors.

As many of us reflect on Howard’s remarkable career, we will remember him not just for what he did as a PR man. We will also recall his dedication to human rights, specifically those of the LGBTQ community, and how he used his PR skills to effect change and make our society more welcoming and kind.

Our lives are short and time on Earth is fleeting. How we dedicate those precious minutes is truly what matters most. Howard Bragman was not simply satisfied to be a top-flight PR pro. He answered a calling to be an advocate for those in need, challenging others to follow suit.

I can only hope that as my own career progresses in the coming decades, I will never forget the many lessons Howard taught me. May his life be remembered for a blessing, and his indelible legacy inspire us all to follow our hearts and serve not just our clients, but also the community surrounding us.

Bragman will be laid to rest in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, in a private ceremony this week. A memorial service in L.A. will be set for a later date. His family kindly asks in lieu of flowers to please consider donating to the Coming Out Fund established in his name.