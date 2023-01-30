HuffPost Union Members to Buzzfeed Management: ‘We Are Prepared to Strike’

Members of the HuffPost Union, which includes Buzzfeed, issued a statement on Monday that they are ready to strike if a new collective bargaining agreement is not reached before the current contract expires Tuesday, Jan. 31 at midnight.

“With two days of bargaining left, 98% of the 91-member HuffPost Union signed on to a strike pledge, committing to strike if a fair agreement is not reached,” read the statement. The union will continue negotiating with HuffPost and Buzzfeed through Tuesday.

The strike pledge, which was delivered to management during Monday’s bargaining session, reads, “We, the members of the HuffPost Union, are committed to a collective bargaining agreement that reflects the realities of the economy, our changing industry, and the issues most important to our unit.”

Union members are seeking “competitive compensation, annual wage increases that keep up with the cost of living, fair severance, a secure financial future, health and safety provisions that acknowledge COVID-19 is still a work hazard, a real path to career growth, and a slate of benefits and company policies that match HuffPost’s stated interest in worker well-being, health and safety.”

“We will not accept any collective bargaining agreement without these guarantees. We are prepared to strike,” the statement continued.

The HuffPost Union faulted management for “a lack of preparedness and urgency,” and for not offering

economic counter proposals last week. “Their most recent economic proposal would result in lower yearly wage increases for about 90% of our members at a time of high inflation. This is not a serious proposal and is not acceptable to our members. We hope this strike pledge shows management that we are united in our pursuit of a fair contract,” the union’s statement added

“Our goal is a collective bargaining agreement that recognizes the value of the work our members do at HuffPost, and we are willing to fight for it,” said Lowell Peterson, Executive Director of the WGAE.

In December, BuzzFeed laid off 180 workers, 12% of its workforce.