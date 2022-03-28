BuzzFeed News Union says CEO Jonah Peretti has failed to face reporters in light of announced job cuts.

News Union Chief Calls Out BuzzFeed CEO Amid Wave of Digital Brand Downsizing: ‘Don’t Be a Coward’

by | March 28, 2022 @ 3:40 PM

The nation’s largest news union is taking a more aggressive stance in the face of job cuts, perhaps signaling an inflection point for all news unions

The head of America’s largest labor union representing journalists has some pugilistic advice for BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti: “Don’t be a coward.”

The sharp rebuke from NewsGuild-CWE president Jon Schleuss comes as both sides are set to meet Tuesday to discuss the company’s plan to slash editorial jobs amid a newsroom management shakeup. But the biggest uncertainly about the talks is if Peretti will even attend.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

