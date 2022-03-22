BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed’s Top 3 Editors Resign as Layoffs Loom: Read Editor-in-Chief’s Letter to Staff

by | March 22, 2022 @ 7:02 AM

Mark Schoofs and two other top editors are leaving the media company as it reports first earnings as public company

BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Mark Schoofs resigned from his job on Tuesday, as the media company reported fourth-quarter earnings and announced job cuts.

“After almost two rollicking and deeply fulfilling years as editor-in-chief, I’ve decided that it’s the right time to move on,” Schoofs told staff in an email Tuesday morning leaked by a BuzzFeed reporter and obtained by TheWrap.

