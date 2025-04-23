New Kardashians Show ‘Calabasas: Behind the Gates’ in Development at Hulu

A new Kardashian-focused TV series is in the works at Hulu that will lift the veil on the exclusive neighborhood where the Kardashians reside, Calabasas.

The new series, currently titled “Calabasas: Behind the Gates,” will take viewers into the Californian community that the Kardashians call home, shining a light on the lives of those extended from the famed family, Disney EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment Rob Mills announced at its unscripted event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“Khloé and our partners are developing another show in the Kardashian-verse,” Mills said. “As everybody knows, Calabasas is a gated community, and we all want to know what’s happening behind the gates of Calabasas. Who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?”

Khloé Kardashian, who was also in attendance at the event and is set to executive produce the show, called the new series “very exciting [and] very new.” “We’re excited to continue developing,” she said.

The new series hails from Fulwell Entertainment, which is the production company behind Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” with Fulwell Entertainment partner Ben Winston executive producing alongside Danielle King, Emma Conway and Khloé Kardashian.

News of the spinoff series comes just after Hulu wrapped up the sixth season of “The Kardashians,” which premiered on Feb. 6 and debuted its season finale on April 10. “The Kardashians” scored a 20-episode renewal in July 2024, meaning that the show will be back for another 10-episode installment for Season 7.

The new Kardashians spinoff series joins Hulu’s growing roster of reality series, including “The Kardashians,” “Vanderpump Villa,” which is gearing up to debut its second season on April 24 and the new reality series “Love Thy Nader,” which follows the Nader sisters.

“Love Thy Nader,” which was also announced on Tuesday, will follow Nader sisters Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland from their beginnings in Louisiana t0 the glamour and grind of New York City, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as an executive producer.

Khloé Kardashian is represented by WME.