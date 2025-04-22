Brooks Nader and Sisters to Star in Docuseries for Hulu, Freeform

The Nader sisters are heading to Hulu and Freeform this summer in a new coming-of-age docuseries.

“Love Thy Nader” will follow Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland from their beginnings in Louisiana t0 the glamour and grind of New York City as the former’s breakout success leads the group into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite and a whirlwind amount of attention in their romantic lives.

“Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, ‘Love Thy Nader’ explores the ultimate question of what it really means to ‘make it,’” the logline states. “In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back.”

The docuseries comes after Brooks recently competed on Season 33 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in ninth place with Gleb Savchenko.

Outside of “DWTS,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model had a minor role as Orderly Lisa in the 2018 film “Backtrace.” Brooks made her SI Swimsuit debut after an open casting call in 2019.

“Love Thy Nader” comes from Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Kimmelot and Smoking Baby Productions. Showrunner Rachel Tung, Jimmy Kimmel, James “Baby Doll” Dixon and Brandon Panaligan serve as executive producers, while Amanda Weinstein is co-executive producer and Hampton Story and Scott Lonker are producers.