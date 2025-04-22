‘Holes’ Disney+ Pilot Casts Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant and Shay Rudolph

Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant and Shay Rudolph have been tapped to lead Disney+’s “Holes” pilot.

Kinnear, Bryant and Rudolph will star in the pilot for the TV series adaptation, alongside additional cast members Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press, according to media reports.

Kinnear will play the Warden in the reimagining of Louis Sachar’s 1998 book, which gender swaps the group of campers at a detention camp (named Camp Yucca) who are forced by the ruthless Warden to dig holes for a mysterious purpose, according to the official logline.

Kinnear’s Warden is followed wholeheartedly by Bryant’s character, Sissy, who is “overflowing with camp counselor energy,” according to her character description. While she seems to be a trustworthy big sister figure to the girls, her allegiance lies with the Warden.

“Holes” centers on Rudolph’s character, Hayley, who arrives at Camp Yucca having been wrongly accused, but her optimistic attitude injects some new hope into her campmates.

Among those campers are Delis Alicea’s Queenie, who is described as a “tough queen bee,” Amoda’s Thumbelina, who is “bold and not scared of anything or anyone,” and Daniels’ Mars, who is described as “a bit of a player among the queer female campers.” Additional campers include Dieterlen’s Sticky, Doke’s Eyeball and Press’ Shrimp.

As far as the camp’s employees go, Cottrell plays Kitch, who works in the kitchen at Camp Yucca and has a secret reason he is set on maintaining his job.

Produced by 20th Television, the “Holes” pilot has Alina Mankin attached to write and executive produce while Liz Phang is attached to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Executive producers for the pilot include Jac Schaeffer, who will also direct, Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg, who EP for Goddard Textiles, Mike Medavoy, Walden Media, which produced the original movie, and Shamrock, which holds the rights to “Holes.”