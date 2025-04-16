Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Banned in Lebanon Due to Gal Gadot’s Ties to Israel

Disney’s “Snow White” has been banned from playing in movie theaters in Lebanon as star Gal Gadot is on the country’s boycott list, according to local media reports.

Local newspaper An-Nahar reported that the ban was ordered by Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, who made the decision amid Israel’s ongoing attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, which have killed civilians.

Gadot, who portrays The Evil Queen in the live-action remake, was born in Israel and served in the Israel Defense Forces. She has been an outspoken advocate for the country since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews,” Gadot said in a March 4 speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual summit in New York City. “I know I’m not the only one in this room when I say that it was a wakeup call. And here’s the thing – however much you tried to avoid it before, even if speaking up wasn’t really your thing, none of us can ignore the explosion of Jew-hatred around the world anymore.”

Representatives for Disney, Gadot and the film’s distributor in Lebanon, Italia Films, did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Lebanon has previously banned Gadot’s other films, such as “Death on the Nile” and “Wonder Woman,” due to the actress’ ties to Israel. Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” was also banned from screening in the country due to the presence of Israeli actress Shira Haas.

In addition to Gadot, “Snow White” stars Rachel Zegler as the titular princess, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravitz as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, Andy Grotelueschen as Sleepy, Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror and Ansu Kabia as the Evil Queen’s hunstman.

The film is directed by Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) with a script from Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”) and Erin Cressida Wilson (“The Girl on the Train”), while Marc Platt serves as producer. Original songs were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen”).