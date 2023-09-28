Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of a new social experiment series from Glenn Hugill, creator of “Deal or No Deal,” “The Mole” and “Puzzling.”

The competition series, currently titled “Got to Get Out,” will “test the loyalties of a group of strangers vying for a major payday,” according to the official logline. Participants will live in a mansion together for 10 days as they compete for a cash prize that increases by $1 per each second that the contestants are there. A total of $1 million is at stake as physical and mental challenges add even more cash to the prize.

Throughout the competition, “participants can stick together and take an equal share of the prize money at the end of their stay – or they can choose to go rogue and attempt to steal the full pot of money for themselves,” per the logline.

To win the full pot, participants have to exit the mansion through its one and only exit — though getting through is not as easy as it sounds.

“At various times, both day and night, the gate will open and a getaway car will arrive, presenting an opportunity for cast members to betray their comrades and make off with the cash,” per the logline. “However, competitors can block each other’s run for the money via a red button that immediately closes the gate. Temptations, including secret escape intel, taunt players at every turn, upending strategies and threatening allegiances.”

Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, executive producers for “Got to Get Out” include Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Glenn Hugill, Pam Healey and Liz Fine and Charles Wachter, who also serves as showrunner.

The series order expands upon Hulu’s unscripted slate, which currently includes “The Kardashians.” The streamer also recently ordered new reality series “Vanderpump Villa,” which is set to premiere in 2024 with Lisa Vanderpump starring and serving as an EP, as well as an unscripted series centering on Wayne Brady and his family.