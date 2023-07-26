Hulu Orders Unscripted Wayne Brady and Family Series

Hulu has ordered an unscripted series centering on Wayne Brady and his family.

The series, which currently has a working title of “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project,” will follow Brady and his own modern family as he partners up with his ex-wife and business partner Mandie Taketa to run the duo’s production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative, as well as co-parent their 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady.

The unscripted series has been ordered for eight episodes by the streamer and a premiere date for the series is forthcoming.

The official logline is as follows: “Everyone knows Wayne Brady – actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation. But there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when an entertainer so iconic peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life?”

According to the logline, the series will follow Brady as he veers into a “sudden crossroads in his life,” giving an “intimate look into his blended family’s personal life.”

Hailing from Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative, the “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” is executive produced by Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Shahram Qureshi and Rachel Tung.

The series also features Taketa’s partner Jason Fordham, who handles cinematography and post-production for Brady and Taketa’s production company on their other projects. After being together for 12 years, Taketa and Fordham expanded the family with the birth of their son, Sundance-Isamu.

The series order continues to expand Hulu’s unscripted slate after the streamer recently granted a 10-episode series order to “Vanderpump Villa,” a reality show which will follow the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa. Hulu will also soon release the third season of “The Kardashians” — which was recently ordered for an additional 20 additional episodes — as well as the fourth installment of “The D’Amelio Show.”