Hulu Adds Over 100 Hours of Design Network Programming

Hulu is adding over 100 hours of programming from The Design Network to its platform as part of a new collaboration between the two companies. This deal marks the network’s largest video-on-demand deal to date while also expanding the quickly-growing network’s streaming footprint.

Subscribers to the streamer in the U.S. are be able to watch TDN series beginning Thursday. The Design Network offers an array of original home and design programming across multiple streaming services. Its content is also available via linear and on-demand and reaches global viewers in over 20 countries. The company mission is to “empower and inspire viewers” through its array of TV programs that highlight home improvement, interior design and lifestyle trends.

Series such as “A-List Living,” which follows Matthew Hoffman as he tours some of the most over-the-top properties in exclusive neighborhoods, and “The Vision Maker,” which follows Anne-Marie Barton as she helps people fix the interior of their homes, are now available to stream on Hulu. Other recently added TDN originals include “The Reveal,” “Tiny BNB” and “Dream Room in a Day.”

“This is a landmark deal for TDN, allowing us to bring our viewers’ favorite shows and Design Network stars to one of the biggest stages in streaming TV,” Jason Harris, CEO of The Design Network, said in a press release. “Our programming is crafted to inspire creativity and provide practical tips for home improvement with a wide variety of shows that cater to all types of budgets, tastes and lifestyles.”

Hulu has long invested in the lifestyle space. The streamer is currently home to select seasons of the HGTV shows “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International,” A&E’s “Flip This House” as well as the FYI series “Waterfront House Hunting” and “Tiny House Hunting,” to name a few of its projects in the space. The streamer’s partnership with The Design Network adds to this growing content investment.