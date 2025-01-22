10 Iconic Black Comedy Duo Films to Watch After ‘One of Them Days’

As “One of Them Days” makes its run in theaters, marking the first time cinema has seen a Black female duo comedy since “B.A.P.S.,” TheWrap is listing the most iconic Black comedy duo films to watch after

They don’t come around often, but when Black comedy duo films do, they usually become beloved cult-followed flicks that everyone, but especially the Black community, can’t get enough of. Whether it’s notable hip-hop pairs teaming up, legendary comedians joining forces or the Wayans brothers giving us another cinematic gem, these matchups are hilarious, entertaining and just plain fun to watch.

Here are some more can’t-miss Black duo movies to get into after “One of Them Days.”

In Robert Townsend’s “B.A.P.S.” two Georgia waitresses, Nisi (Halle Berry) and Mickey (Natalie Desselle) try their luck by flying out to Los Angeles in hopes of landing spots in a music video, which they hope will give them the funds to jumpstart their soul food diner that doubles as a hair salon. However, they end up stumbling upon an elderly millionaire who welcomes them into his home and becomes their new friend despite their stark differences.

While trying to evade the attention of Big Worm, Craig and Smokey wind up in several mishaps including a neighborhood bully, Craig's annoying girlfriend, and a destructive kid who kicks over trash cans. "Friday" went on to have two sequels: "Next Friday" and "Friday After Next." The film, which was written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, and directed by F. Gary Gray

When it comes to the ultimate Black duo, the first pair that comes to mind is Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), or Craig and Day-Day (Mike Epps). The beginning of the “Friday” universe starts with the day Cube’s character gets fired from his job for stealing boxes. In an effort to help de-stress, his best friend Smokey suggests he join in a smoking session. What Craig doesn’t know is that the weed they smoked belongs to drug dealer Big Worm (Faizon Love), to whom Smokey owes money.

“Bad Boys” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures) “Bad Boys” (1995) Another iconic Black duo the big screen loves is Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery. While they work together as two detectives at a Miami-Dade police department, they’re also besties as well. “Bad Boys,” which has spawned three more action-packed movies, starts off with Mike and Marcus trying to track down $100 million worth of heroin they confiscated that was stolen from their station’s headquarters. Now, their boss is giving them just five days to find the culprit before he shuts down the narcotics department. Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV, Pluto TV

“Life” (Universal Pictures) “Life” (1999) While comical, “Life” depicts real-life systemic issues in the U.S. that have impacted Black people in America, particularly as it relates to law, the prison system and the police. Martin Lawrence makes for perfect comedy partner with Eddie Murphy. “Life” centers on two friends, Ray (Murphy) and Claude (Lawrence) who head out to Mississippi to bootleg some alcohol during the prohibition era to make some big money. However, they have a run-in with a crooked cop who arrests them on a false charge and are ultimately given life sentences. They spend their time in prison trying to find a way to break free. Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Fandango

“Good Burger” (Paramount Pictures) “Good Burger” (1997) We’ve got to have a buddy film on the list that kids can watch too, and that’s “Good Burger.” After damaging his teacher’s car, high school student Dexter (Kenan Thompson) takes up a summer job at a burger joint named Good Burger to earn money to pay it off. While there, a competing burger restaurant, Mondo Burger, sets up shop next door, stealing Good Burger’s customers. However, Good Burger’s saving grace is their secret sauce, but the jealous manager at Mondo Burger will do anything to take Good Burger down — even if it means finding some way to mimic their tasty sauce. Where to watch: Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple TV

“The Wash” (Starz Entertainment Corp.) “The Wash” (2001) Hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre team up to star in the Los Angeles comedy “The Wash.” Dee Loc (Snoop Dogg) and Sean (Dr. Dre) are great friends and roommates, but tensions grow between them when Sean becomes Dee Loc’s boss at a local car wash. However, the two are forced to come together when the car wash’s manager Mr. Washington (George Wallace) is kidnapped. Where to watch: Fandango at Home

“White Chicks” (Columbia Pictures) “White Chicks” (2004) Shawn and Marlon Wayans have never passed up an opportunity to join one another side-by-side in a buddy flick. In “White Chicks,” two brothers, Marcus (Marlon) and Kevin (Shawn), who are FBI agents just foiled a drug bust. The duo are punished with the task of escorting two socialites to the Hamptons. What the women don’t know is they’re being used as bait to catch a kidnapper. But once they realize the officers scheme, they refuse to participate, which forces Marcus and and Kevin to go undercover as the women themselves. Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home

“Ride Along” (Universal Pictures) “Ride Along” (2014) In this hilarious adventure, a security guard named Ben (Kevin Hart) fights to prove himself to longtime cop James (Ice Cube), whose sister he aspires to date. When Ben finally makes into the police academy, James takes him with him on a ride along that’s supposed to scare the police newbie. However, James’ scheme doesn’t go as planned, and the two end up having a run-in with Atlanta’s most dangerous criminal. “Ride Along” went on to have two sequels. Where to watch: Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Prime Video

“How High” (Universal Pictures) “How High” (2001) Hip Hop duo Method Man and Redman are Jamal and Silas in “How High,” a pothead comedy about two stoners who aced their college exams and are admitted into Harvard University after smoking some magical marijuana. But when the weed runs out, the friends have to rely on their own smarts to keep their grades high. The film was released on December 21, 2001 and was written by Dustin Lee Abraham. It was directed by Jesse Dylan, and received a sequel called “Too High.” The cast also includes Mike Epps, Lark Voorhies, Al Shearer, T.J. Thyne, Obba Babtundé, Essence Atkins, Garrett Morris, Fred Willard and more. Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home