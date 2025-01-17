Keke Palmer and SZA’s buddy duo comedy “One of Them Days” hits theaters this week, and we’re here to tell everything you need to know about how to watch.

The Issa Rae-produced film came together from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures, which was a pact between Hoorae Media’s ColorCreative and Sony Pictures to source and produce emerging diverse screenwriters to write and develop their first studio features based on original ideas.

“One of Them Days” was written by Syreeta Singleton (“Rap Sh!t”), directed by Lawrence Lamont (“Rap Sh!t”) and executive produced by Rae and Palmer. Other producers for the film include Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks.

See the details below for how to watch.

When does “One of Them Days” come out?

“One of Them Days” premieres in theaters on Friday, Jan. 17.

Is “One of Them Days” in theaters?

Yes, “One of Them Days” hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 17. Check out the listings below for tickets.

Will “One of Them Days” be streaming?

There are no official streaming details for “One of Them Days” just yet. However, the film will likely land on Netflix as part of a 2021 deal, which gives Netflix exclusive rights to Sony’s films after their theatrical release.

What is “One of Them Days” about?

Here’s Sony Pictures’ official description for “One of Them Days”: “Best friends and roommaters Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship in tact.

Who is in the “One of Them Days” cast?

The cast of “One of Them Days” includes Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams and more.

Watch the trailer