DeWanda Wise to Star in and Executive Produce New Blumhouse Movie ‘Imaginary’

DeWanda Wise is about to face her fears, as she is set to star in and executive produce the new Blumhouse movie “Imaginary.”

The movie is about a woman (Wise) who returns to her childhood home to find that her imaginary friend from childhood is waiting for her – and is not pleased that it had been abandoned for so long. The movie is co-written and directed by Jeff Wadlow, a longtime Blumhouse collaborator, having previously directed “Truth or Dare” and “Fantasy Island” for producer Jason Blum.

Wadlow collaborated with Greg Erb, Bryce McGuire and Jason Oremland on the screenplay for “Imaginary” and produces the film alongside Blum.

“DeWanda has been more than a star on this movie – she has been a full creative partner. So much of horror grows out of our most basic fears from childhood, and DeWanda taps into all of that. You know that old saying that the audience’s imagination is scarier than any movie? We’re going to put that to the test,” Wadlow said in an official statement.

Wise recently starred in “Jurassic Park: Dominion” alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and original “Jurassic Park” stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. She also starred in “The Harder They Fall” for director Jeymes Samuel. Earlier this year she appeared in “Poolman,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and marked the directorial debut of Chris Pine (who also co-wrote the film and stars).

She will soon be seen in in the Starz series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s “Three Women,” opposite Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin and a supernatural thriller called “Killing Faith.” She executive produces “Imaginary” alongside Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek.

Blumhouse just released “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which included a special “Imaginary” trailer, and next have “Night Swim” opening in January from writer/director Bryce McGuire.

Lionsgate and Blumhouse will release “Imaginary” on March 8, 2024.