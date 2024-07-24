‘Industry’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Off the Corporate Side of Kit Harington | Video

Prepare to see Kit Harington like you’ve never seen him before — sporting corporate swag, complete with a baseball cap. The first trailer for “Industry” Season 3 has arrived, and it shows off the actor best known for playing Jon Snow as the grinning CEO of green tech energy company.

This new season is getting the HBO Sunday night treatment. It will premiere on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Max with new episodes debuting weekly.

Season 3 of the HBO drama picks up right after the events of Season 2 with Pierpoint firing Harper (Myha’la) after learning that she never graduated from college and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) trapped in a sensational embezzlement story of her father’s creation. But instead of focusing on either of those high stakes plot points, the trailer starts with Yasmin and Henry (Harington) exchanging heated looks in a bathroom.

The trailer then cuts to a confident Robert (Harry Lawtey). “Join us on the ground floor of what is going to be a spectacular journey. Mark my words,” he says. That’s when the stakes of this intense season really heat up.

As Eric (Ken Leung) chews someone out over not being able to handle the Pierpoint desk, a panicked Yasmin is being hunted by the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Harper zeroes in on her next financial prey: her former employer.

“What if I said to you Pierpoint is the short of the century?” Harper says. “There might be a time bomb in the center.”

There’s a great deal more yelling, financial jargon and pointed looks. Finally, it’s Rishi (Sagar Radia) who takes this first look home. “I hope you all enjoy feeling your flesh sear in the hell that you have created!” he screams. Watch the full trailer above.

Season 3 of the HBO drama will explore the world of ethical investing through the company of Lumi. As Yasmin (Abela), Robert (Lawtey) and Eric (Leung) find themselves in the center of the splashy IPO led by Sir Henry Muck (Harington), this story evolves into one that takes them to the top of finance, media and government. Meanwhile, Harper (Myha’la) finds a new and dangerous partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Season 3 will see the returns of Conor MacNeill, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji. New cast members include Harington and Goldberg in addition to Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

“Industry” comes from creators, writers and executive producers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The drama is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO and BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf as well as Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Down and Kay also direct this new season along with Isabella Eklöf and Zoé Wittock.