We now know what two HBO alums look like in the cutthroat world of “Industry.” As part of the first look photos for Season 3, the HBO financial drama teased new additions Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) and Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”).

In its third season, Pierpoint & Co decides to bet on ethical investing, and that means bringing in a new partner. Say hello to Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the leader of a splashy green tech energy company by the name of Lumi. The season will follow Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Eric (Ken Leung) as they deal with this major shift “in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government,” a logline for the season reads.

But what about Harper (Myha’la)? After her college degree was proven to be fake at the end of Season 2, Harper was kicked out of Pierpoint, but that doesn’t mean this shark is finished with finance. This season, she will find an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

The eight-episode third season will premiere on HBO on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air on Sundays, and the series will be available to stream on Max.

Check out the first look photos from this new season below:

Harper (Myha’la) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Henry (Kit Harington) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Rishi (Sagar Radia) and Eric (Ken Leung) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Harper (Myha’la), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

A panel in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Harper (Myha’la) and Petra (Sarah Goldberg) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Henry (Kit Harington) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Yasmin (Marisa Abela) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

In addition to Myha’la, Abela, Lawtey and Leung, returning stars will include Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.

The buzziest new additions to Season 3 are undoubtably Harington and Goldberg. They will be joined by fellow newcomers Miriam Petche (“The Worst Witch”) as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill (“Downton Abbey”) as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay (“The Snowman”) as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed (“My Brother the Devil”) as Ali El Mansour and Fiona Button (“The Split”) as Denise Oldroyd.

“Industry” is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO and BBC with Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen serving as the executive producers for Bad Wolf and Rebecca Ferguson serving as an executive producer for BBC. Down and Kay direct this new season as well as Isabella Eklöf and Zoé Wittock.