Sarah Goldberg has been cast in “Industry” Season 3 as a recurring guest.

The actress is set to portray Petra Joenig, a portfolio manager at the ethical investment fund, FutureDawn. If Goldberg thought the world of acting was high stakes, just wait until she’s part of HBO’s financial drama about investment banking.

The “Barry” star isn’t the only HBO alum who has been part of “Industry.” Jay Duplass, who co-created and starred in “Togetherness” and who penned a first-look deal with HBO in 2020, played a major role in Season 2. This upcoming season will star “Game of Thrones” breakout Kit Harrington as Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of a green tech energy company by the name of Lumi. Harrington will be a recurring guest in Season 3.

Goldberg is best known for starring opposite of Bill Hader in the Emmy-winning “Barry.” She also starred in 2020’s “The Night House” and 2019’s “The Report.”

“Industry” offers viewers an insider look of the world of high finance as it follows a group of young bankers trying to make a name for themselves in this pressure cooker environment. Season 3 will mark a huge shift for the HBO drama. After spending most of the season following Harper (Myha’la Herrold) and Eric (Ken Leung) as they tried to break away from Pierpoint, Harper’s relationship with the duplicitous Jesse Bloom (Duplass) forced them to return to home base. But when HR learned of Harper’s biggest secret, Eric was forced to take drastic measures that will forever change this rising star’s career path.

According to HBO, in Season 3 Pierpoint is looking to the future as it takes a big bet on ethical investing. The desk finds themselves emerged in the IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company on the verge of going public. It’s a story that “runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.” If we know anything about “Industry,” this clean energy company is about to prove it’s as dirty as the rest of the corporate world.

Production on Season 3 will begin later this month in the UK. Just like with the first two seasons, there will be eight episodes in this installment. “Industry” is produced for HBO and BBC by Bad Wolf.

The drama is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen also executive produce for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson executive produces for BBC.